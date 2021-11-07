Horizon Protocol Trading Up 31.7% This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00086070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00083822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00100427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.59 or 0.07391624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,639.05 or 0.99683593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022218 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

