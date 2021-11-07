Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,164. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

