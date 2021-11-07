Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,164. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

