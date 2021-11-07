HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $862.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $796.00 to $862.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $781.64.

HubSpot stock opened at $802.46 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $329.72 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.41 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

