Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.64.

HBM stock opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.59 and a one year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -22.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.47.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.11%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

