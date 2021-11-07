Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $479.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $504.10.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $453.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

