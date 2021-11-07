Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

NASDAQ HURN opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

