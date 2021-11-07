Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Sells $2,493,000.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HYLN opened at $8.58 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the third quarter worth $105,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYLN. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.