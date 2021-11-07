IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives $13.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBIBF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBIBF stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. IBI Group has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.