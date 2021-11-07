Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 72,315 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 49.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.