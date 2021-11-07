IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 128.18% and a negative net margin of 1,112.07%.

IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 695. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $343.28 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

