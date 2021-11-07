IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $208,679.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IG Gold has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00083022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00051107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002989 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.