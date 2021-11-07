II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives $88.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Citigroup cut their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.25. 1,058,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,541. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in II-VI by 242.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.