ImageCoin Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $208,442.76 and approximately $96,809.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,762,808 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.