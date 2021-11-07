imbrex Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00051876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00253823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00102449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

