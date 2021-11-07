Inari Medical (NARI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Inari Medical to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Inari Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inari Medical stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.92 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $475,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,900 shares of company stock worth $19,571,187. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inari Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Inari Medical worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

