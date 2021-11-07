Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce sales of $826.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $878.83 million. Incyte reported sales of $789.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Incyte.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 110.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Incyte by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,221. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

