Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend by 162.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Independent Bank Group has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

