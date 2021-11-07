Indexed Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $5,269.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00003051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00085541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00100238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.46 or 0.07375564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,140.45 or 1.00344867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

