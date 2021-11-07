Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $21.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 302,533 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after buying an additional 1,034,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after buying an additional 718,356 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 4,723,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,883,290. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

