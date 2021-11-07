Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $11.76 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $295.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 196.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 426.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 626.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 117,955 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

