Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on December 17th

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend payment by 68.8% over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ingersoll Rand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $75,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

