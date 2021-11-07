Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $63.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

IR stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

