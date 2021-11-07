Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $63.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.
IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.
IR stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
