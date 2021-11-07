Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce sales of $59.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $37.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $204.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $206.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $267.90 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $291.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR traded up $6.74 on Friday, reaching $274.42. 197,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.73. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $144.41 and a 12 month high of $275.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

