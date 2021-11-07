Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 42,015 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $3,602,786.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76.

On Monday, November 1st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92.

On Friday, October 29th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

