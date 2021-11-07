Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $27,978.26.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

