Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells 6,340 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CFX. Barclays cut their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
