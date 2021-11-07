Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells 6,340 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFX. Barclays cut their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

