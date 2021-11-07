Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $52,410.40 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $52,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $90,992.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $720.00.

EMAN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Equities analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 27,663.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 152,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

