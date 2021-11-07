Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $31,900.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $33,700.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $3.20 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $189.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.00.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.