Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells $156,536.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GL opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1,690.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,598,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

