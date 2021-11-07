Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.
