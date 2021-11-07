Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

