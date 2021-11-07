Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Sells 32,631 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,373,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Wayne Lowry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

