Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $24,200.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.79 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

