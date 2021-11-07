Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Sells $674,460.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VRSN stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

