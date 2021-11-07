Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises updated its FY21 guidance to $7.00-7.10 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.000-$7.100 EPS.

NSIT stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.99. 279,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,227. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

