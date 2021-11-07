Insured Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,297.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $7,297.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00080324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00082924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00096669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,367.72 or 1.00239785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.46 or 0.07145167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00021138 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.