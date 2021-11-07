Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Announces Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $135.48. The stock had a trading volume of 547,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,772. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,372,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.