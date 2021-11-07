Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.48. 547,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,772. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average of $122.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,372,706 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

