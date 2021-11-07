Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,512,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,512,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,412,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $1,437,800.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,482,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $1,484,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,431,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,439,800.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

