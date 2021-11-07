Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.82 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,203 shares of company stock valued at $75,006,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

