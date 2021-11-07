Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ICPT. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of ICPT opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $573.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $751,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 227.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

