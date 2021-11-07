International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect International Game Technology to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IGT stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $32.95.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.
