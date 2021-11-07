International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect International Game Technology to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IGT stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Game Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 147.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of International Game Technology worth $29,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

