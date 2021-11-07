International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

TSE:IPCO opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.23.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

