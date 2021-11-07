Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $50.05 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $50.05 or 0.00080649 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.78 billion and approximately $349.06 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00085404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00099965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,580.07 or 0.07379523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.02 or 1.00687008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,435,365 coins and its circulating supply is 175,313,705 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

