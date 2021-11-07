Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

