Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $313,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.28.

AJG opened at $160.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

