Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $376,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,915,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.12.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

