Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,453,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264,194 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 9.48% of Sunoco worth $356,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.74. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $42.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

