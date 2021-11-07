Invesco Ltd. Sells 266,373 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,922,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,373 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $411,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and have sold 90,968 shares valued at $5,092,853. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

FAST opened at $58.23 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

