Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000.

NYSEARCA RCD opened at $160.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.92.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

